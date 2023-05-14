Apologize to Airpeace now – Group tells NLC, TUC

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A group, with the name Nigerian Association Of Kingian Nonviolence Practitioners on Sunday called on the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC, to apologize to the Airpeace flight, regarding the grounding of its operations caused by the unions state-wide strike lasted over a week in Imo state.

The group’s spokesperson Amb Sixtus Nwoke stated this to newsmen in Owerri.

His reason was that the action of NLC and TUC was a huge national embarrassment as well as economic sabotage as it disrupted flight operations in and out of Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri.

According to Nwoke, “I speak on behalf of the members of our group drawn from the six geopolitical zones of the country. A few days ago, while Allen Onyema was on the war front trying to rescue stranded Nigerians In Sudan, Joe Ajaero led the NLC group was busy disrupting the operations of Airpeace and its passengers causing the Airline to lose an estimated N700m. NLC has no right to stop the social contract Airpeace has with the public. We urge that legal action be taken against NLC and TUC as their actions are unjustifiable.

“If The Unions have issues with the Government of Imo state as they claimed, it does not correlate with Airpeace activities. They should have taken their actions against the government through legal means rather than attacking Airpeace Nigeria. The Airline is not the only airline flying to Imo from Lagos, so why single it out for attacks?

“Allen Onyema has contributed mightily towards the development of this nation. During the upsurge in militancy in the Niger Delta Region which almost ground oil production, he introduced nonviolence education to Nigeria and the agitators embraced this philosophy of peace, and oil production was boosted again. He has intervened in several areas of our national challenges towards ensuring peaceful coexistence as brothers irrespective of tribe or religion. He deserves every recognition and appreciation.”

He continued: “As nonviolence practitioners, we are known for peace in line with the training which over 200,000 Nigerians have received at home and abroad through the benevolence of this same Allen Onyema. We therefore call on the government, and security authorities to seriously investigate this action carried out by NLC and TUC and those responsible brought to book to forestall any future reoccurrence.

“Allen Onyema’s Airpeace should be encouraged and not attacked considering all he has done and still doing for the unity of this nation. This ugly and insensitive attack should not and cannot be swept under the carpet. The leadership of both the NLC and TUC must tender an unreserved apology to the management of Airpeace for that unwarranted attack. NLC and her co-travelers should know that the larger Nigerian population outnumbers the membership of all labor unions put together in Nigeria. Let it be known that their perceived acts of intimidation can be resisted going forward.”