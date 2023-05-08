APGA crisis: Group plans protest against INEC for ignoring Court judgment

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A protest against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over its refusal to obey the supreme court judgment on the recognition of Chief Edozie Njoku as the authentic national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is in the offing.

Vanguard gathered that already a certain group known as Save Democracy group has given a strong signal of the protest by embarking on a campaign in Abuja.

The group literally flooded Abuja with posters placed in strategic places, with different inscriptions, to draw the attention of the public and the stakeholders to the imminent protest.

The posters were seen around INEC headquarters, the National Assembly, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Transcorp Hilton among other strategic locations in Abuja.

One of the posters signed by our Correspondent with the pictures of the Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu and the spokesman of the electoral umpire, Barr. Festus Okoye read thus: “INEC refusal to obey the Supreme Court judgment in recognizing Edozie Njoku as the authentic national chairman of APGA is a recipe for the destruction of democratic principles.”

It will be recalled that the supreme court had in later March, this year reaffirmed and restored Njoku as the authentic national chairman of APGA after a chairmanship tussle between him and Chief Victor Oye that lasted for about 4 years.

While Oye insisted that Njoku misinterpreted the supreme court judgement on his reinstatement, the reaffirmed chairman however expressed optimism that INEC will obey the verdict of the apex court and recognize him as the APGA national chairman.

“I am confident and optimistic that INEC will obey the Supreme Court Judgment having been served with the CTC.

APGA needs to reconcile. We are facing reconciliation. There are 3 elections coming up in a twinkle of an eye in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo States.

“I call on Oye again, all the former members of NWC, all the people in the wards, local governments, let us unite and move this beautiful party forward”, Njoku said at a press conference.