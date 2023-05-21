APC youth leaders canvass support for Akpabio’s senate president bid

Akpabio

By Etop Ekanem

The S-South All Progressives Congress (APC) zonal youth leaders have canvassed support for Senator Godswill Akpabio’s Senate president bid.

They lauded the decision of the national working committee of the party to zone the Senate Presidency to the S-South geopolitical zone, describing it as a decision borne out of reward for patriotism and commitment.

A statement by the S-South zonal youth leader, Ebimobowei Oyassaid Senator Akpabio is a youth-friendly leader and a man of foresight who is not only committed to the ideals of the All Progressives Congress as a party but also committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The statement maintained that the youth leaders are confident that Akpabio will bring his wealth of experience and capacity to complement the mandate of renewed hope, saying he will surely contribute his quota in restoring the hope of Nigerians towards a greater Nation.

They appealed to all the senators-elect across party lines to support Akpabio ” in his bid to become the President of the 10th Senate. Senator Godswill Akpabio was very vociferous in his campaign for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he believed in Asiwaju’s plans, which makes him the best fit for effective collaboration between the Senate and executive arm of the government.

“Nigeria cannot afford an uncoordinated and unfriendly Senate leadership at this point where the country needs urgent and consolidated reforms for speedy economic growth and a huge turnaround in socio-economic indices.”