APC vows to punish ‘saboteurs’ of presidential poll in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Anambra State has vowed to punish those who worked against the party during the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

At a meeting attended by stakeholders of the party in Awka on Saturday, the state chairman of APC, Chief Basil Ejidike said a standing disciplinary committee would be set up in line with Article 21.3 of the party’s constitution to try all those involved.

He said: “The party is not unmindful of the mood of most members especially as it relates to the roles played by some stakeholders at various times in recent times. The party also noted with dismay the behaviour of some major stakeholders at the last general election and the preceding campaigns as they did not show enough interest.

“The party has, however, taken note of this nonchalant attitude and its attendant effect on the results of the last election. The party also frowns at the attitude of some party executives at various levels, alongside agents who abdicated their responsibilities at a critical moment of the election and I assure you that they must not go unpunished.

“It is common knowledge that most of our stakeholders and members lack the required commitment and sincerity that is characteristic of good party men and women. This has adversely affected our party in no mean way in Anambra State. “The unfortunate actions of these leaders and stakeholders have entrenched party disloyalty and indiscipline in our chapter. The bad examples set by these disloyal leaders implicitly affect the psyche, actions and activities of most party members, thereby entrenching anti-party feelings and sentiments. This is the singular reason the party hasn’t made a substantial impact in the state.

“We must therefore take stringent measures to save our party from extinction. Moving forward, the party has resolved, in line with Article 21.3 of our constitution, to set up a standing disciplinary committee that will try all known actions and anti-party activities perpetuated against the party in the recent past. because without discipline, the party cannot move forward.

“It is pertinent we retrace our steps and join the party with every sense of responsibility and commitment. We must henceforth build a united house for the benefit of all.

“We have the potentials, resources and enablement to reposition APC in Anambra State because if we don’t seize this golden opportunity, we may be paving way for outsiders to highjack the benefits therein. It is my earnest desire that our stakeholders and leaders make conscious efforts towards narrowing their political differences and mistrust and key into this repositioning process.

“To give teeth to this, we have also resolved to set up an eminent person committee that will try and bridge the gaps among our feuding leaders and critical stakeholders to bring peace and unity in our party.”

Ejidike, however, regretted that many party members who have made heavy sacrifices for the party have not been adequately rewarded and appreciated, noting that those who got juicy federal appointments were mainly non party members and, at such, refuse to identify with the party.

“The trend has not in any way served as a source of inspiration or motivation to party members. There is a great need to consider party loyalty, hard work and merit ad the basis for future appointments when the renewed hope government of Bola Tinubu is formed, come 29th May, 2024 so as to drive the party agenda, as well as its manifesto.

“We have implicit confidence and trust in Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s capacity and commitment for a better and stronger APC, but we must work towards factoring in loyalty and commitment to party affairs as criteria for recommending people for appointments,” he said.