APC Stakeholders to honour Northern Govs, for ensuring Southern Presidency

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have concluded plans to honour Northern governors of the party for fighting for the actualization of a Nigerian President of Southern extraction as personified in the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The APC National Stakeholders Forum will also honour Vanguard Media Limited and a few others for their roles in ensuring national stability before, during and after the general elections.

Chairman, Board of Trustees BoT of the Forum and former Military Administrator of Borno state, Col. Abdulmumuni Aminu (retd) disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja when he led a delegation on a visit to the Northern Region office of Vanguard Newspapers.

Those who accompanied him on the visit were the National Chairman of the Forum, Abdullahi Aliyu Katsina, Sadiq Bulama, Engr. Jude Egbonwonu, Ogbonnaya Okoronkwo, Imrana Muhammed Tukur, Favour Oluremi and Princess Udeme Etuk.

He said; “The main focus of our visit is to appreciate you for the role you played before, during and after the election because the polity was overheated but you were able to calm frayed nerves. Because if you didn’t do that, the country would have gone up in flames.

“This country is very dear to us, especially those of us with military background but without the Press, I know we cannot go anywhere. Apart from educating, informing and enlightening the people, you played other prominent roles and that is why we have come to say thank you. You have stabilized this nation because if you didn’t play that role well, only God knows what would have happened.

“This is our first point of call in our visit to media houses. I know the quality of your team, the quality of your paper and I want you to continue to play the role you are playing for the country.

What is dear to us is the unity of this country. We are seeing some form of stability now after the election and we pray it continues. You have been in the vanguard of promoting the peace and stability of this nation. We, APC Stakeholders Forum hold you in high esteem.

“We intend also to hold an event on May 13 at the State House where we will have prayers for the nation and the incoming administration. We need prayers for the stability of the country and the development of the nation.

“Those who have distinguished themselves including newspaper, would also be honoured, and also our northern governors who stood their grounds to ensure that power shifted to the South. This is our belief because the country belongs to all of us and no one section can hold the country without the others and this why we are honouring the governors.

“If power didn’t shift to the South, perhaps things would have gone south”.

Col. Aminu (retd) also called for national orientation in order to foster cohesion among the various ethnic groups in the country.

“We have to change our focus, our understanding of the nation. We must understand our responsibilities to the country and our leaders need to understand theirs too. We need the Press to help us do this.

“Also speaking, Chairman of the Forum, Aliyu said Vanguard Newspapers played a major role before, during and after the elections which he said has ensured the stability of the political process.

“It is uncommon for a certain group of people to appreciate the role of the media. The blame often goes to the media but we felt it was important to appreciate the role you have played and also encourage you to do more”, he added.

Earlier, Editor, Northern Operations of Vanguard, Mr Soni Daniel thanked the team and reiterated the fact that Vanguard remained into partnering with individuals and organizations who desire the prosperity of the country.

According to him, Vanguard will continue to be fair to all and live true to its motto of facilitating a better life for all.