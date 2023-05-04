APC ratifies suspension of Ken Nnamani, Orji Kalu, Onyeama, others

Ken Nnamani

By Dennis Agbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Southeast Zone has ratified the suspension of some leaders of the party accused of anti-party activities in Enugu and Abia States.

The Zonal Secretariat of the party stated that the ratification followed the South East Executive Meeting of the APC on April 16, 2023.

National Vice Chairman (Southeast) of the party, Ijeomah Arodiogbu said that they agreed that, in order to strengthen APC in the zone, “the party must enforce discipline amongst its members.”

In Enugu state, those found guilty of anti-party activities by their Ward Executives have been ratified by the Zonal State Executive.

They include; former Senate President, Sen Ken Nnamani; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; former Gov Sullivan Chime; former Speaker of Enugu state House of Assembly, Hon Eugene Odo; Director General Voice of Nigeria, Mr Osita Okechukwu and former Commissioner in Enugu state, Barr Joe Mammel.

Others are; SA to Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Flavour Eze; former chairman of the party in the state, Ben Nwoye; former deputy state chairman, A. C. Udeh; Obodoeze Ocho; Chukwudi Igwe; Kingsley Uduji; former Military gov, Joe Orji; Mr. Maduka Arum (A.K.A Mama) and Chidera Obed.

Those whose suspension was ratified from Abia State are Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Hon Sam Nkeire, Hon. Uche Sampson Ogah, Senator Nkechi Nworgu, amongst others.

While responding to the ratification of the suspension of the party chieftains from Enugu, the Publicity Secretary of APC in Enugu State, Chief Ezeanyawu Michael, said the action was “a right step in the right direction.”

“I want to further use this opportunity to call on the APC leadership, at both the state and national levels, not to relent in its efforts to rid the party of saboteurs.”