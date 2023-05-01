APC Crisis: Adamu told to convene NEC or risk lawsuit

Adamu

…backs Lukman

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A support group within the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, the Progressive Rights Group, has thrown its weight behind the National Vice Chairman, Northwest, of the party, Salihu Moh. Lukman in his attempt to get the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu to convene meetings of relevant organs of the party, particularly the National Executive Committee NEC.

National Convener of the group, Ibrahim Dikko Yusuf disclosed this in a statement issued Monday in Abuja.

While the group attributed the loss of the APC in Nasarawa state to Adamu’s leadership style, it added that in the last three years, APC has caught the People’s Democratic Party PDP bug as her leaders have resorted to impunity and flagrant disobedience of the party constitution.

Yusuf said; “In the build up to the National Convention that produced the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC, it would be recalled that our National Leader, President Muhammadu Buhari directed a refund of nomination fees to all aspirants who voluntarily stepped down for the party’s consensus arrangement. A year after this directive, it is sad that the NWC has failed to honour it, despite being the direct beneficiaries of the arrangement. No one has been paid their money back.

“Despite the huge revenues accrued to the party from the sale of nomination forms to aspirants for the just concluded general elections, Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC is still owing members on party assignments. Sadly, the affairs of the party had been conducted discretionally at the expense of tbe party’s constitution.

“When we read the open letter by the National Vice Chairman (North West), Malam Salihu Lukman to the National Chairman on these very pertinent issues, we were happy that things may have started to take shape. We had expected a more robust and sensible response borne out of respect for the party and its members but alas we were shocked to read in the news of a planned National Working Committee meeting to be called presumably to discipline the party chieftain, based on the recommendation of the National Legal Adviser.

“Let it be clear that as members of this party, we will resist any attempt by the Chairman and some members of the NWC to stifle Malam Salihu Lukman or fail to attend to all the pertinent issues raised. We stand by Malam Salihu Lukman and we call for the party to return to the path of constitutionalism.

“The Chairman must be accountable. He must call for a NEC meeting immediately and render the necessary accounts.

Failure of which we will institute an action in court against the Chairman, National Secretary and the Legal Adviser of the party. They are managers of the party, not owners. This must be made very clear to them”, he added.