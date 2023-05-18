APC bars states, LGs, Wards from suspending officials, reinstates Goje

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Embarrassed by the gale of suspension of top party chieftains by its states, local government and ward chapters, the National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has placed an embargo on suspension or expulsion of members by officials.

The decision is in contravention of Article 21(B) of the APC Constitution which provides that the executive committees at all levels shall have original jurisdiction the heat and determine any complaint brought before them against any member or public official.

APC’s action is coming barely 24 hours after the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP also banned its organs at all levels from commencing disciplinary actions against party members without recourse to provisions of the PDP Constitution 2017 (As amended).

PDP had said its decision was in furtherance of on-going efforts by the party to instill discipline as well as to achieve a comprehensive reconciliation within its fold.

On it’s part, APC Spokesman, Felix Morka said the NWC noted “with deep concern the spate of disciplinary actions emanating from various state chapters, including suspension and expulsion, of party members for alleged infractions in the wake of the just concluded national elections”.

According to him, the party takes the matter of discipline of its members seriously as a necessary mechanism for the maintenance of a strong, vibrant and cohesive party at all levels.

“However, this is a highly inauspicious time for these actions, as meritorious as they may be, given the important upcoming leadership transition and inauguration of our new government.

“The Party hereby directs that action be stayed on all disciplinary matters pending further directives of the National Working Committee on the effective review and treatment of disciplinary matters”, he added.

Accordingly, APC said its attention had been drawn to media reports of the purported expulsion of a former Governor of Gombe state, Senator Mohammad Danjuma Goje by the State Executive Committee of the Party.

“The Party has directed that the said expulsion and all related actions in the matter be, and are hereby, set aside pending further review and decision of the Party’s National Working Committee NWC on the matter.

“Therefore, Senator Goje is, and remains, a bonafide member of the Gombe State Chapter of our Party”, the statement added.

Executives of the APC in Ward 10 Estako West Local government area of Edo state had on November 2, 2019 suspended the then National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, a development which later culminated in his even fail ouster after weeks of legal fireworks and political horse-trading.

Since then, ward executives had suspended several top members of the APC across various states including an NWC member, Mustapha Salihu (Adamawa), Barnabas Gemade (Benue), Ken Nnamani (Enugu) among a host of others.