Another Chibok schoolgirl, Saratu escapes after 9 years in Boko Haram captivity

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Maj-Gen Ibrahim Ali, has said that another Chibok schoolgirl has been rescued.

The 25-year Saratu Dauda; was rescued by the ground troops on May 6, 2023 at Ukuba terrorists’ hideouts in the Sambisa forest, Borno state.

Handing over Saratu, to the State Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, yesterday (Monday), in Maiduguri, General Ali, disclosed: “Prior to her rescue through escape, Saratu was married to Abu Yusuf, an Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) Boko Haram expert”.

General Ali disclosed that, Saratu left behind her three children with her forced husband and find her way out of the Sambisa forest, adding that efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining Children who are in custody of the husband, Abu Yusuf.

He said she was rushed to the Maimalari military hospital for intensive care; before handing her over to the State government.

His words: “We thanked God for rescuing Saratu Dauda. This will enable you to have a better life with your parents and other families in Chibok Community.”

While reviewing the rescue operations, he said that out of the 276 abducted schoolgirls on April 14, 2014, 76 escaped, while 107 were released by Boko Haram in 2018.

He further disclosed that 186 school girls were rescued by the Army, lamenting that 93 abductees are still in captivity of the insurgents.

General Ali noted that between 2019 and 2023, the troops rescued 19 Chibok schoolgirls included 11 last year.

Responding, Hajiya Zuwaira told journalists that Saratu and her daughters, will be sponsored by the State government to complete their secondary and University education in state.

Meantime, the Commissioner noted that, Sararu will be taken to Bulumkutu Rehabilitation Centre in Maiduguri to join others who are currently undergoing training to become self -reliant and be useful to the society, even as she prayed for God to rescue her three children peacefully.