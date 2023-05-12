ANEEJ urges FG to probe NDDC’s $15bn rail project MoU

By Emma Amaize

The Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice, ANEEJ, has called on the Federal Government to set up a full-scale investigation into the alleged $15 billion Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, entered into between the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and a United States firm, Atlanta Global Resources Incorporation, for a mega rail project.

Executive Director of ANEEJ, Rev. David Ugolor, said the call became necessary because of the recent denunciation of the MoU by the Chairman of NDDC governing board, Ms. Lauretta Onochie, who disowned the memorandum, describing it as ‘illegal’ and ‘shady,’ and without authorisation from the board.

He said: “We applaud the NDDC Chairman for taking such a bold step by publicly exposing this unlawful arrangement, which demonstrates her commitment to due process, transparency and accountability

“The action of the management of the commission should be duly investigated and those found wanting sanctioned to serve as a deterrent to others that have similar intentions.”