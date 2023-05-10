Ancelloti backs Milan ahead of Champions League derby

Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti has thrown his weight behind AC Milan ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first-leg clash with Inter Milan.

Both Milan and Inter will clash on Wednesday night at the San Siro as they look to rekindle their rivalry in Europe.

Ahead of the derby, Ancelotti tipped his former team, AC Milan to beat Inter 1-2.

“1-2. Forza Milan,” Canale 5 quoted him as saying.

The winner of both legs will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the Champions League final in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023.

Ancelotti had earlier revealed that he will like to square off with his former side, AC Milan in the final.

Real Madrid and Man City will have a return fixture next week at Etihad Stadium for a Champions League final ticket after the first leg ended 1-1.