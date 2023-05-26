Anambra signs 5-year agreement with UNDP to tackle environmental challenges

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE Anambra State government has signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, to tackle environmental challenges and offer innovative development solutions in the state.

At the signing ceremony in Awka, Governor Chukwuma Soludo said the agreement could be extended for another five years at the expiration of the current one.

As part of the collaboration, the state government has already opened a temporary office for UNDP in Awka to facilitate the operations of the world body in the state.

Soludo, who described UNDP as a major foundational partner, commended it for assistance to the state.

The governor said: “After I was sworn in on the 17th of March, we went on an inspection tour to Okpoko (Ogbaru) on the 18th of March, and on that day, UNDP sowed a big seed of partnership, and they have continued to scale up their level of support in multidimensional ways to this day.

“On June 9th last year, the UNDP stormed Anambra and visited Okpoko and assisted in the ongoing clean up of the area by fixing the dump sites and providing funding for flooding threat.

“As a state, we have defined our vision and require global and national partnerships with the private sector.

“The UNDP will be at the heart of the three foundations namely, knowledge provision, resource mobilization and network formation with other partnerships.

“We launched a waste management programme called “clean, green, and sustainable Anambra,” and I am very excited about the report I received from consultants and what can be done. This is why I emphasized on the knowledge that UNDP can offer”.

The governor also spoke on the launching of the “one youth, two skills” program, the solution innovation district to develop Anambra youths, among others, emphasizing that the partnership has a large agenda as well as what it entails, in terms of human and financial resources.

He explained further that part of the MOU would be systemic multidimensional development in the areas of the collaboration.

“It would be a huge step forward if UNDP could assist us in addressing our environmental challenges.

“Some of the things being done are not immediately apparent to the people, but they will recognize and appreciate it in the long run.

“Having a UNDP office in the state is very important. With you here, I expect other international development partners to visit the state.

“Together, with these partnerships, we will be able to have so many interventions that the rest of the world can replicate,” he said.

The leader of the UNDP team, Muhammed Yahaya said the relationship being built with the state was because of the governor’s reputation, assuring that his team will work with the state government on erosion, flood threat, revenue generation, innovative development solutions and peace resolution.