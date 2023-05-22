Anambra introduces card-based vehicle registration, renewal licence system

By Dennis Agbo

In an effort to ensure efficient collection of data and forestall fraud, the Anambra State Government will, on Tuesday, officially launch a new card-based vehicle registration and renewal license system.

The initiative is in line with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s vision of transforming Anambra State through technology and process optimization.

The new system is an improvement on the current paper-based license issued to vehicle owners upon registration and renewal of their vehicles in the state.

The card-based license will come with several features, including advanced security measures, QR code, easier verification, and authentication.

The new system is designed to be more efficient and user-friendly, as it eliminates the need for physical paper documentation and duplication of same vehicle information on different documents.

Executive Director, operations & other taxes,1 of the state government’s consultant on the implementation of the system, Dr Christian Madubuko, disclosed that the move is a significant step towards modernizing the state’s motor vehicle administration system and promoting road safety.

“The new system will improve the accuracy of data collection, facilitate traffic management, and reduce incidences of fraud, especially in the areas of vehicle registration and renewal and enhances enforcement.

“The Anambra State Government recognizes that implementing such a system will require collaboration with relevant stakeholders in the transportation sector, including the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), Police, Army, and other road and traffic enforcement agents in Nigeria.

“Therefore, we have notified these stakeholders on the new card-based system. Anambra State has since the assumption of office by H.E. Chukwuma C. Soludo employed the use of technology across the state especially in the areas of IGR collection,” Madubuko said.

He further disclosed that the Executive Chairman of the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Richard Madiebo, a seasoned IGR expert with years of experience, is leading the significant growth of IGR in Anambra State.

The application was built by Messrs. Oasis Management Company, the technology vendor that the Anambra State Government has engaged to develop and implement technology solutions for the state.

Madubuko said that the Anambra State Government believes that the new system will revolutionize the way vehicle registration and renewal are done in the state, making it more efficient, secure, and user-friendly.

“Our government remains committed to promoting technological advancements that promotes ease of business and consumption of government’s services, and we believe that this new system is a significant step towards achieving that goal.

“We urge all vehicle owners in Anambra State to embrace this new system and ensure that their vehicles are registered and renewed annually and on time. This will not only help in the promotion of road safety but will also enable the state government to plan and provide better services for the people,” Madubuko said.