Anambra Govt debunks report of plan to shut state-owned newspaper

The Anambra Government has dismissed as unfounded a publication purporting that it had concluded plans to sale the Anambra Newspapers and Printing Company (ANPC), publishers of the state-owned National Light Newspapers.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Paul Nwosu, disclosed this in a statement issued in Awka and made available to newsmen on Monday.

Nwosu was reacting to a publication alleging that the Gov. Chukwuma Soludo-led government had concluded plans and even prepared disengagement letters for the at least 100 staff members of the media organisation without their knowledge.

The publication further alleged that no known redeployment plan had been made for the would-be affected workers.

But Nwosu dismissed the information as untrue, adding that the matter was still being discussed.

He said though the state Executive Council (EXCO) was having a conversation on the ANPC issue, no conclusion had been reached.

“The contentious write-up claimed that the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, has finished writing a letter to close ANPC,” he stated.

According to Nwosu, the publication further stated that once Gov. Chukwuma Soludo signs the letters, the organisation will be closed for good.

“This is not true.

“The issue of National Light is still being intensively considered by EXCO and as soon as there is a firm decision, the news will be formally made public, but not through a grapevine or a mole,” he said.

He said the management board of ANPC was not dissolved alongside other boards because the prerogative of doing so rested with the governor.

Nwosu stated that Soludo was not at war with journalists and had sent representatives to events organised by journalists in the state.

He said, “If the governor hates journalists, members of the NUJ would not have been invited as panelists that interview him during his quarterly Anambra Broadcasting Service phone-in programme, where he interacts with Anambra people.” (NAN)