Anambra: Attack on US consulate convoy took place in 3 locations – Sources

By Vincent Ujumadu

DETAILS have emerged that the attack on the convoy of the US Consulate at Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State on Tuesday took place on three locations in the area.

The affected communities are Osuche, Ogbakuba and Umunankwo. Several persons were killed during the attack, including two policemen, while two other policemen abducted by the gunmen are still missing.

House of Representatives member-elect for Ogbaru federal constituency, Hon Afam Ogene, who hailed from Obeagwe community in the area said the US Consulate vehicle was attacked and set ablaze near St. Patrick’s Farms along Umunankwo – Osomala road.

According to him, three other vehicles were also burnt, one at Ogbakuba, while two were at Amiyi junction, with their human occupants set ablaze.

Vanguard gathered that at least 10 people have been confirmed dead, while two policemen were still missing.

A youth leader in the area, Mr Arinze Nzeli said the incident has put fear in the communities in the area.

He said: “I was not in town, but my relatives had to run away from our community. Many residents in Ochuche and Ogbakuba also ran away in the dead of night for fear of arrest.

“Today (Wednesday) most of our people have run to the farms across the River Niger for safety.

“These officials usually come to the community and I see them each time them come. They usually take pictures and also embark on projects in the communities. Their security is also not usually much.”