AMVCAs: Broda Shaggi gets two movie nominations

Shaggi

Content creator, comedian and actor Samuel Animashaun Perry, widely known as Broda Shaggi has received two nominations in the same category for this year’s AMVCA.

He got nominated for his role in “Inside Life” and “Survivors”, both in the category of ‘Best Actor in a Comedy’.

Having emerged victorious in the same category of ‘Best Actor in a Comedy’ at the last edition for his outstanding performance in Kayode Kasum’s DWINDLE, he expressed high hopes for what is yet to come.

“I am highly grateful for the journey so far as an entertainer. I am here today by virtue of God’s grace and commitment to my arts. I see every award nomination as a point of call to improve and create new things. I am optimistic about more greatness happening to my brand.” Shaggi said.

Reacting to the historic nominations, he said “Honestly, I didn’t even notice it at first as my mind was just fixed on one nomination. It was my manager who called my attention to it. Such level of growth enhances my enthusiasm towards creative exploits. It is an encouraging factor I hope to build more upon. I thank the Producers and Directors of both movies for having me on board”.

Nosa Afolabi (The Razz Guy), Kunle Idowu (Unintentional), Adokiye Horsfall (Inside Life), Nkem Owoh (Battle on Buka Street) and Charles Etubiebi (Just Friends), Charles Inojie (City Hustlers), Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki and Pawpaw) and Nedu Ani (Inside Life) are the other actors nominated in the category.