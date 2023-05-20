AMVCA: Drama, twists as movie stars head for a showdown tonight

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

It’s that time of the year, where movie stars and their fans take the shine on the red carpet as well as the presentation of awards to the deserving winners.

Tonight is the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, AMVCA, and the expectations are high as many lovers of the show prepare to watch it with high expectations.

The activities preceding today’s show commenced Thursday with a cultural night to the runaway show and nominee gala. It climaxes tonight with awards presentations, head-turning ensembles and red carpet events.

Expectedly, movie stars in their blaze of glory will take turns to shine on the red carpet, while still keeping their eyes on the big prizes. But whatever happens tonight, two things are certain that there will be winners as well as losers. In the meantime, here’s what we think will happen tonight!

Who are the front-runners?

Kunle Afolayan’s full length feature film, “ANIKULAPO” which bagged 16 nominations is on the verge of making history. The mystical folklore drama revolving around the life of a young zealous man seeking greener pasture in great Oyo Kingdom, is considered to be a front-runner for the overall Best movie, Best Director, Soundtrack and Cinematography among others, though “Brotherhood” is sneaking up on it. The 2022 drama which bagged 11 nominations alongside the widely reviewed “Shanty Town” is poised to slug it out with “Anikulapo.” But other movies that are equally strong contenders for Best Overall Movie crown include, Kayode Kasum’s “Ile Owo”, Mugisha Morris’ “Tembele”, and Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi’s ‘Four Four Forty-Four.’ Let the best movies carry the day!

Stars on the lookout

The Best Actor in Drama category is one of the biggest awards of the night. The nominees are no less strong forces in their own space. For many, they have proved their mettle overtime, and whoever wins this coveted prize tonight is capable of standing tall in any award show across the globe. From Blossom Chukwujekwu (The Trade) to Chidi Mokeme (Shanty Town), Chimezie Imo (Choke), Daniel Etim-Effiong (Kofa), Femi Adebayo (King of Thieves), NKakalukanyi Patriq (Tembele), O.C. Ukeje ( Black Mail), Richard Mofe Damijo (Four Four Forty Four), Tobi Bakre (Brotherhood) and Tope Tedela (All The Colours Of The World Are Between), it will be a fight- to- the finish night of supremacy and re-validation. But many are tipping Daniel Etim Effiong for the coveted award, following his excellent performance in “Kofa”, a solution-driven movie about insurgency in Nigeria. He walked away with the Best Actor award for his role in the same film at last year’s Africa International Film Festival, AFRIFF, and who says he can’t do it again. Two years ago, Effiong was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy for the movie “Plan B.” But not to be ignored is the much talked about performance of Chidi Mokeme in “Shanty Town” alongside RMD who’s undeniably a heavyweight to beat. In any case, there’s no underdogs among the nominees.

However, it will be the same fight to finish the story for the Best Actress in a Comedy and Drama categories. With the galaxy of stars nominated for the Best Actress in Comedy, including Albert Oluwatoyin (Visa On Arrival), Bimbo Ademoye (Selina), Roselyn Ngissah (Red Carpet), Funke Akindele (Battle On Buka Street), Grace Wacuka ( Married to Work) and Mercy Johnson, who bagged double nominations for her roles in “Battle On Buka Street” and “Passport,” one should expect nothing less than stiffer competition.

On the Best Actress in a Drama category, it seems a toss-up between long overdue wins for Ini Edo for her role in “Shanty Town’ or Nse Ikpe-Etim (Shanty Town) Bimbo Ademoye (Anikulapo) and Osas Ighodaro (Man of God.) Likewise, the Best Actor in a Comedy category, which many say comic actor Charles Inojie stands chances of beating his strong contenders like Chinedu Ikedieze, Nkem Owoh, Nedu Ani among others.

What to expect from the hosts

The co-hosts of the show, South African model Zozibini Tunzi alongside Nigerian TV star IK Osakioduwa will stop at nothing to deliver a spectacular performance. The Miss Universe 2019, is returning for the 9th time to host the prestigious awards.