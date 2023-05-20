AMVCA 2023: Sola Dada wins Best Writer of Drama/Comedy for Anikulapo

By Biodun Busari

At the ninth edition of the AMVCA, Sola Dada won Best Writer of a Drama/Comedy in movie or Tv series for creativity in the award-winning movie Anikulapo.

The AMVCA organisers said, “The award goes to brilliant Sola Dada – Anikulapo” for creativity and the power of the pen.

Anikulapo was a 2022 Nigerian epic fantasy film produced by Kunle Afolayan and distributed on Netflix.

The award was presented to Dada at the venue of the event Federal Palace Hotel and Casino, Lagos on Saturday.