AMVCA 2023: No cheers for Iyanya

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Kukere crooner Iyanya was not at his best on the night. He mounted the stage struggling to reclaim his spot as a great performer back in the days.

But unfortunately, Iyanya seemed not to be getting back his groove. His performance on the night spoke volumes of his dwindling career.

And many went home talking about his poor outing at AMVCA. Performing two songs like ‘One Side’ and ‘Like’ featuring Davido and Kizz Daniel, the ‘Sexy Mama’ singer still needs to reprove his mettle.

Also, Nigerian Idol season 7 winner, Progress Chukwuyem and runner-up, Zadok Aghalengbe, performed a soulful cover of Pink’s “When I Get There’ in honour of Nollywood stars and crew who passed on within the last year.