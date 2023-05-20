AMVCA 2023: Mathew Yusuf wins ‘Best Lighting Designer’ for Brotherhood

Nigerian lighting designer for theatre and film, Matthew Yusuf has won the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award, AMVCA 2023 award on ‘Best Lighting Designer in Movie or TV Series’ for Brotherhood.

Recall Yusuf also won the AMVCA 2022 Best Lighting Designer award.

The event which is the 9th edition is currency ongoing at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The award, which has been described as one of the biggest entertainment events in Africa, was witnessed by stars, with a razzmatazz of colourful black carpet moments.

The event had Toke Makinwa, Uti Nwachukwu, Sika Osei and VJ Adams as black carpet hosts, entertaitaing celebrities who graced the black carpet tonight.

As usual, the 9th edition of the award would avail viewers the opportunity of choosing their best dressed male and female celebrities of the night.

Popular Nigerian TV and Radio host, IK Osakioduwa and Miss Universe 2019, South African Zozi Tunzi were hosts for the event.

Past winners:

Recall that Stan Nze and Osas Ighodaro emerged winners for Best Actor and Actress for Drama respectively at the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Anikulapo, Brotherhood, and Shanty Town got the biggest nominations: movies with the biggest nominations include ‘Anikulapo’ with 16 nominations, while ‘Brotherhood’ and ‘Shanty Town’ bagged 11 nominations each.

Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo’, Femi Adebayo’s ‘King of Thieves’ Jade Osiberu’s ‘Brother’, and Funke Akindele’s ‘Battle on Buka Street’ made the list Best Overall Movie alongside three other movies.