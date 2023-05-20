AMVCA 2023: Kunle Afolayan wins ‘Best Indigenous Language’ (Yoruba) for Anikulapo

Nigerian producer and director, Kunle Afolayan, has won the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award, AMVCA 2023 award on ‘Best Indigenous Language’ (Yoruba) for Anikulapo.

The biggest nominees of the night included Anikulapo with 16 nods, followed by Brotherhood featuring in 11 categories, and Shanty Town with 11 nominations.

Femi Adebayo’s King of Thieves (Agesinkole), Funke Akindele’s Battle on Buka Street, Jade Osiberu’s Brotherhood, and Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo, Kayode Kasum’s Ile Owo, Mugisha Morris’ Tembele and Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi’s Four Four Forty-Four slugged it out in the Best Overall Movie category.

The event which is the 9th edition is currency ongoing at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The award which has been described as one of the biggest entertainment events in Africa was witnessed by stars, with a razzmatazz of colourful black carpet moments.

The event had Toke Makinwa, Uti Nwachukwu, Sika Osei and VJ Adams as black carpet hosts, entertaitaing celebrities who graced the black carpet tonight.

As usual, the 9th edition of the award would avail viewers the opportunity of choosing their best dressed male and female celebrities of the night.

Popular Nigerian TV and Radio host, IK Osakioduwa and Miss Universe 2019, South African Zozi Tunzi were hosts for the event.