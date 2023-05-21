AMVCA 2023: I spent millions on my outfit – BBNaija Ifu Ennada reacts to critics 

Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Ifu Ennada said she spent millions on the outfit she wore to the the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards on Saturday night.

Ennada had come under the heat of criticisms online over her AMVCA outfit.

The actress had claimed that she almost died during the show, because her competitors didn’t want her to clinch the ‘Best Dressed’ award.

But reacting to the development on her Instagram story on Sunday, she questioned her trolls for not accepting her sense of style.

Ennada wrote, “If you guys can accept unique Nigerians like Speed Darlington and Portable, why can’t you accept me?

“Aren’t you people tired of insulting me everyday? I woke up to insults everywhere; my comment section, my DMs, blogs. Why can’t you guys just accept that I love to be uniquely different?

“Some of you have gone ahead to say I’m Tiannah’s Lab Rat, no I’m not. What I ask for is exactly what I get.

“Some of you even insinuate she styles me free of charge, no she doesn’t. Yes she gives me a discount, but what I pay still runs into millions. These looks are not cheap or free.”