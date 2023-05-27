AMVCA 2023: Hustlers, run-girls invade Eko hotels

By Benjamin Njoku

The experience of last year also played out again this year, where the show turned into a carnival of sort as hustlers and run-girls took over the space, gallivanting, begging for financial assistance and clubbing from dusk till dawn.

The guests outside far overwhelmed those who were in the convention centre venue of the sold-out show. One instance was when some hustlers were spotted accosting Nkem Owoh aka Osuofia, while he was returning to his room after the show.

They were seriously begging him for financial assistance, but while Osuofia was trying to escape to a safe place, they were busy following him closely until he ran into the crowd before they retreated.

Also, the after-party was another aspect of the show that made many wish ‘it lingered endlessly.” But beyond the shortcomings, this year’s AMVCA was another success story of the award show.