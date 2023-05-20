AMVCA 2023: Broda Shaggi takes home Best Actor in Comedy

Comedian Samuel Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, has scooped the award for Best Actor in a Comedy.

Broda Shaggi’s comedic skills and unique style have garnered him a massive fan following. His ability to bring humor to the screen is unmatched, and it was this exceptional talent that led to his win at the AMVCA’s 2023.

The category for Best Actor in a Comedy at AMVCA’s 2023 boasted a stellar lineup of nominees, including Adokiye Horsfall (Romeo WJ) for “Inside Life,” Charles Etubiebi for “Just Friends,” Charles Inojie for “City Hustler,” Chinedu Ikedieze for “Aki and PawPaw,” Kunle Idowu for “Unintentional,” Nedu Ani (Nedu Wazobia) for “Inside Life,” Nkem Owoh for “Battle On Buka Street,” Nosa Afolabi for “The Razz Guy,” and Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) for both “Inside Life” and “Survivors.”

Winning the Best Actor in a Comedy at AMVCA’s 2023 is a testament to Broda Shaggi’s exceptional talent and dedication to his craft