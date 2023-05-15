‘American Musician Restlezz: A Journey to Recognition’

Leo Sandoval Jr, who goes by the stage name “Restlezz”, is an American musician, songwriter, and producer. He was born on December 30th, 1989, in Ogden, Utah, United States, where he was raised with his four siblings. His parents divorced when he was just four years old, and he had to learn to live life on his own.

Sandoval Jr completed his secondary education at Ogden High School in 2006 and later transferred to Roy High School in Utah, where he continued his studies until 2008. During his time in both schools, he represented them in music competitions, showcasing his early musical talents.

Sandoval Jr’s music career began at the young age of 13 when he wrote his first rap. He started with a 6 channel mixer, some house speakers, and a copy of Cool Edit Pro 2.0, learning the process of making a song. He kept his music-making a secret at first, but as he gained confidence in his skills, he started doing shows and features, and people began to recognize his work and catalog.

After realizing the importance of networking, Sandoval Jr reached out to artists outside of Ogden. He has since worked with prominent artists such as Yo Gotti, T-Pain, Bizarre of D12, Stat Quo, Mistah Fab, and Big Omeezy. He has over a million streams on Spotify, has charted iTunes twice, and has been featured in multiple articles, including Allhiphop, The Source, and Thisis50.

While Sandoval Jr is making a name for himself in the music industry, he does not have a record label deal.He released his debut Project “Get It How U Live (feat. Yo Gotti & Marcus Cash) released in 2016 in collaboration with Yo gotti the ceo and founder of Collective Music Group.

Popular Releases Date

Put Your Hands Up – Album 2023

Still At it – Album 2018

Get It How U Live (feat. Yo Gotti & Marcus Cash) – Album 2016

Why U Mad – Album 2022

keepin On – Album 2021

Lifestyle (feat. B-Dawg & Duke) – Album 2017