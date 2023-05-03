AMD: Falana, others call for need to chart a new cause for Africa

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Human Rights Activist, Femi Falana, SAN, has said that charting a new cause for Africa as a continent will be difficult with the kind of rulers the continent produces.

He made this known during the 2nd Africa Memorial Day, AMD, a celebration held in Lagos.

Speaking on the theme, “Route of No Return”, Falana who was the Keynote Speaker, said it reflects on the lessons of history. “Route of no Return provides a platform for Africans to come together and celebrate their shared identity. Africa has a long way to go in terms of putting an end to a tragic path and developing a future for her people, particularly young people.

Lamenting, Falana said, “If we are still struggling to hold credible elections, if we still have to postpone the process of counting ourselves, if our country warehouses over a 100 million people due to gross mismanagement of the resources of African countries by the rulers of the continent, then we need to reflect on this theme.

“Right now, wars are going on in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the richest country in terms of material resources. It does not know peace since its leader; Patrick Lumumba, was assassinated by the Belgium Forces.

On the BRICS Movement, Falana lamented that it is painful to know that Nigeria is not part of the BRICS Movement. “The BRICS is an acronym for the powerful grouping of the world’s leading emerging market economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. It aims to promote peace, security, development and cooperation. To have a new international currency to challenge the US Dollar but Nigeria is absent.

“It is a pity that Nigeria is not part of the movement. 25 nations are joining the movement alongside two other Africa countries.

“What is Nigeria doing to save our own currency? Why should we sell our oil and collect dollars instead of collecting naira? Kenya has signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia to pay its local Shillings when buying oil and gas and it was granted. Russia is supplying its oil and gas and collecting its local Ruble. India is trading in Rupee. Unfortunately, Nigerians are chasing dollars in their own country just to transact business.

“To save Africa, we must be ready to trade in our local currencies as a way of complimenting trade and commerce”, he said.

In his welcome address Fr. Anthony Odior, General Coordinator, Correct Connect Africa Foundation, reiterated that the theme is a call to national, continental, and Diaspora consciousness, the awareness of our shared brotherhood, and sisterhood as African people.

“Let us go back to retrieve these aspects of our social-cultural and spiritual identity so that we can move towards the African Renaissance.

“The African Renaissance is not achievable if we are still wallowing in tribalism, back-biting, betrayals among others.

“Africa is still in this quagmire, this swamp because of the constant betrayals she has suffered and continues to face.

“Let us all be inspired and driven to keep and honour the memory of our brave ancestors whose blood of courage, resilience, and triumph flows in our veins. A noble way to honour them is to live worthy of their struggles.

“Neglecting to heed this call is making a mockery of their struggles for the good of all.

“When you are engulfed with the flame of memory you will be conscious of your past and you will be able to refer to it in organizing your present and planning your future”, he said.