Alumnus gives back to alma mater, presents bursary awards to IGS ex-students in tertiary institutions

…as alma mater celebrates 110 years Founders Day anniversary

By Adeola Badru

As part of efforts towards encouraging and developing learning skills among students, no fewer than twenty students of the renowned Ibadan Grammar School, Molete, Ibadan, have benefited from the N100,000 bursary awards initiative of one of the 1965/1969 set of the school, Mr Jide Ogungbadero in conjunction with Urban Books Technology based in United States of America

The first batch of the students who recently gained admission into tertiary institutions in the state for the 2021/2022 academic session were presented with bursary award of N100,000 at the Dr. Mike Adenuga (Junior) Information and Communication Technology Center of the school.

The award presentation, which is the third in the series, coincides with the 110 years Founders Day anniversary of the school .

The representative of Urban Books Technology, Alhaji Hakeem Suara, also an alumnus, while speaking at the event, explained that the gesture was meant to support brilliant but indigent students of the school in higher institutions.

According to him, the company’s vision is to arouse and develop learning skills of students and was ready to collaborate with secondary schools across the state to improve reading culture of the students

He said: “That is why we are also appealing to stakeholders in the Ministry of Education that we are ready to collaborate with you to see how we can help these students, how do we curtal thuggery and hooliganism in schools, an idle hand is the devil’s workshop.”

“Let’s develop this culture of reading, once they keep on reading, they will occupy their minds with something positive and at the end of the day, they will be involved in nation building,the slogan of Urban Books Technology is pick up a book instead of a gun” and the campaign is currently running in the united State s of America.”

Soara, however, noted that the company was not involved in the selection of beneficiaries of the bursary award, adding that it had, in the last three years, organised coaching classes for students, paid for JAMB and WAEC fees and had successfully organised Spelling Bee Competition, among other activities for the students.

In his remark, the Commissioner for Education in the state, AbdulRaheem AbdulRaman, represented by the Local Inspector of Education (LIE) Zone One, Ibadan South East Local Government, Mrs Risikat Awowoyin, admonished beneficiaries and students of the school to have it in their hearts to give back to their alma mater as well.

The Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Olusanya Aribatise, while commending the Book Reading Culture initiative, charged the students to be worthy ambassadors of the school and to leave a lasting legacy for others.

Other alumni who admonished the students to refrain from anti-social behaviors and take their studies seriously include, Dr. Oluyinka Ogundele, Oloye Gbola Raji, former Chairman of the school’s Old Students Association as well as the Tutor General/Permanent Secretary, Zone 1, Mr. Onifade Babatunde.

Earlier in his address at the occasion, the Principal (Senior School), Mr Oladejo Johnson, who expressed his gratitude to the initiator of the bursary award, Mr Jide Ogungbadero, hinted that the beneficiaries were the first batch as more letters of admission are still being expected from students who passed out from the school.

“Apart from the bursary award presentation, our benefactor of today also introduced and has been sponsoring Spelling Bee Competition in the school with the winners made a “One Day Principal,” among other prizes, payment of WAEC fees of students, purchase of JAMB forms, organising seminar for the students tagged: “Pick Up A Book Instead of A Gun” and feasting of the entire staff of the school.”

He admonished the beneficiaries to shun any form of anti-social behaviors such as secret cults and substance abuse, just as he also charged them to see the bursary awards as a challenge to study hard to perform excellently in their courses so as to justify the awards.

Similarly, the school’s Principal ( Junior School), Pastor Akinpelu Akinkunmi, urged parents and the beneficiaries to see the awards as a challenge to also give back to the society.

“Whatever you can do to better the lots of others, do it, sow good seeds into the lives of other people and students should have it in mind that in the nearest future, they are going to pay back for the good seed someone like Mr Jide Ogungbadero has sown,” he said.

The award recepients are, Layiwola Ebenezer , Oluyide Goodness, both students of Bio-Chemistry and Computer Science of the University of Ibadan; Aremu Taiwo and Balo Ahmad, both studying Civil Engineering, Survey and Geo-Informatics, respectively at the Ladoke Akintola University, LAUTECH, Ogbomosho.