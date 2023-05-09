Alumni give Ireti Primary Sch facelift

By Ebele Orakpo

It was all joy at Ireti Primary School, IPS, Ikoyi, last Saturday as Ireti Primary School Old Students Association, IPSOSA and Stanford University Alumni got together to give back to the 64-year-old school that laid the foundation on which they have built their lives to get to the various heights they have attained in society today.

Speaking at the event, IPSOSA President, Mrs. Tayo Gbajabiamila-Olamona said the old students of IPS are ready to help upgrade and transform the school as government alone cannot do it.

“One of us, Mr. Ade Dosunmu, a Diaspora member, painted the whole school on our behalf. Mr. Deji Thani and Mrs. Kafilat Araoye upgraded and bought all the tables and chairs and all you are seeing today.”

Gbajabiamila-Olamona said IPSOSA will do all it can to bring back the glory of IPS.

“We discovered that the school is under-populated, underutilized and the facilities were running down but we believe that things will get better. We have been able to align with government to bring good things to the school so that we can have better enrollment and better results. We have prominent IPSOSA members who are in high positions in Lagos State Government.

“They are all willing and ready to bring this school back to its former glory. We painted the whole school; installed a lot of things in the hall. We also propose to have cleaners and security guards in the school, and put things in order to bring back the school to the way it was in the 60s and 70s.

“Going forward, we will be referring to IPS as the New IPS, the Revised IPS and Upgraded IPS.” She appealed to the government to fulfill their obligation to the school.”

Addressing the gathering, representative of Stanford University Alumni, Mr. Wale Ogundare, commended IPSOSA for contributing to the growth and development of their school.

“Today in the Stanford University Alumni calendar is a program we call Beyond the Farm where we normally help in community projects. In the past, we assisted or supported schools like the Pacelli School for the Blind & Partially Sighted Children where we helped to repair their toilets and did some renovation work around the school.

“For so many years, we have been silent and this is the first time in about 10 years that we are reviving the program in Nigeria and we are starting with Ireti Primary School. You will continue to see us for the next few years, supporting and encouraging you to be the best that you can be.”

Ogundare encouraged the pupils to learn skills as he noted that because of the internet, “any skill you have, as long as you are good at it, you can become anything, anywhere in the world. Today, people are working in Lagos but their jobs are in the US and they earn in dollars. This is because of their skills. Only your skills can limit you today: so concentrate on your studies.”

Head teacher of IPS, Mrs. Oluwafunke Diji, thanked the old students for their continuous support especially in painting of the school, evacuating and repairing the toilets and cutting of the trees. “IPS is known as one of the best schools in Ikoyi in the 1950s and with what the old students have done, it will bring back the glory of the school,” she said.

To increase enrollment in the school, the head teacher appealed to the old students to provide the school with a school bus, lawn mower, furniture for pupils and teachers, cleaner, security guard, computers, toiletries, solar power, staff quarters, standard sick bay among others.

Mrs Gbajabiamila-Olamona said urgent steps must be taken to improve enrollment because of its location in highbrow Ikoyi. Unlike in the past, children of the rich don’t attend public schools anymore so most of the pupils are children of low income earners – drivers, cleaners, gardeners, security guards and cooks who live in the area and they are not enough to populate the school. There is need to bring pupils from other locations.

“We don’t want IPS to die an unnatural death. We want Hope School to be absorbed into IPS as both schools have few pupils in each class grade.IPS has about three pupils in a class, we are willing and ready to absorb Hope into IPS,” she said.

IPSOSA Secretary, Mrs. Tosin Olabimtan said it will be in the interest of everyone, especially the rich in the area, to have IPS up and running to provide affordable and quality education to the children of the less privileged raised mostly by their employees, otherwise, their own children who school abroad or in private schools would be in danger.

Responding, an old student, Mr. Deji Thani, promised to pay the salaries of two cleaners and security guard for a year and also buy the school a lawn mower while the old students promised to look into the school’s requests.

A parent, Mr. A. Ramadan, a security guard who has two children in the school, showered praises on the school and the old students for making life at school better for the pupils.

In the same vein, another parent with two children in the school, Mrs. Laitu Emmanuel thanked the old students, recounting how her daughter came back home feeling so happy because her school has been “transformed.”She appealed to the old students to provide a school bus for the children to make it easier for them to get to school as some walk very long distances to get to school.

High point of the event was the group activities which included planting of flowers and cleaning of the environment.