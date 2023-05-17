Labour Party factions clash over seats in court

There was a mild drama at the presidential election petition court on Wednesday as the factional leaders clashed over seats.

The Lamidi Apapa, factional national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), confronted Akin Osuntokun, director-general of Peter Obi’s presidential campaign council upon the former’s arrival into the courtroom.

The altercation started when the courtroom was opened for lawyers and litigants at about 8:05am for the day’s proceedings.

Osuntokun and other party bigwigs were already seated in the plaintiffs’ gallery when Apapa and his colleagues approached them and demanded that they give up their seats.

Apapa claimed that, as the rightful head of the Labour Party, he belonged in the plaintiffs’ gallery.

But Osuntokun refused to vacate his seat, insisting that Apapa had no right to take the seat.

It took the intervention of the secretary of the presidential election petition court, Josephine Ekperobe to defuse the heightened tension in the courtroom over the row between the two leaders.

As if that was not enough, the drama still continued when the case was called, and Obi announced appearance for himself.

The national woman leader of the party, Dudu Manuga announced appearance for the party but was quickly opposed by Apapa.

In the heat of the tension, the five-member panel of justices led by Haruna Tsammani refused to record any representation for the party.

The suspended national chairman of LP, Julius Abure was also present in court.