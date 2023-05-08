Alleged Workers Day Disruption: Uzodimma bows to NLC

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Monday bowed to the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, over the industrial action blackout in Imo, caused by the alleged disruption of the Workers Day celebration in the state, since May 1st, 2023.

The government agreed to settle with NLC, in a joint statement made available to newsmen in Owerri, signed by on the side of the government, the Secretary to the State government, SGI, Cosmos Iwu, Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Cyprian Akolisa.

While on the side of the Labour, Comrade Onyeka Chris, NLC, headquarters, Comrade Tony Ebaho, TUC headquarters, Imo State Secretary NLC, Comrade Anukworji Nduka, Chairman TUC, Imo state, Comrade Amalu Charles.

The agreement among other things warned not to punish any worker or official as a result of the strike action.

According to the resolution, “Tripartite representatives of the state government, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the trade union congress headed by the Secretary to the State Government should expeditiously look into the areas of disagreement and or misunderstanding between the government and labor and resolve same.

“Both parties condemned the circumstances that led to the alleged disruptions of the May Day celebrations and pledged to ensure peaceful conduct of all the activities of the NLC and TUC in the state.”

“While the government is not culpable it seeks ways to remediate those who may have suffered confirmed losses as a result of the aforementioned disruptions.

“The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, and trade union congress, TUC, agree to suspend its ongoing industrial action in Imo state to enable peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues in an atmosphere of mutuality.

Both parties undertake not to punish any worker or official as a result of his/her actions or inactions arising from his industrial actions,” they said.