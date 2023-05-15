Alleged threat: Adebutu pursued by ego, creditors, failed ambition – Ogun APC

Ladi Adebutu

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election, Ladi Adebutu, as “a clown who is only being pursued by creditors, his ego and failed ambition”.

The Ogun APC stated this in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, on Monday.

Oladunjoye was reacting to a news report credited to Adebutu, who lost the March 19, 2023 governorship election, that he has “gone into hiding over an alleged threat to his life.”

The ruling APC described Adebutu’s “latest script as advance-clowning taken too far”.

Vanguard reliably gathered that Adebutu had gone into hiding, alleged threat to his life.

He said, the State Security Service (SSS) withdrew its officers attached to him and the police reduced their own, saying that he felt exposed to harm after the SSS withdrew its personnel and the police scaled down their own.

Adebutu alleged that he was in possession of credible intelligence that attempts were being made to kidnap him before the determination of his petition.

Oladunjoye said, “We do not want to believe that someone who had dreamt of being the governor of a state like Ogun is oblivious of the fact that it is a normal practice to downsize security details after elections, except you are a President, Vice- President, Governor and others.

“Perhaps, he wants to continue to hold on to security operatives paid by tax payers’ money as he did on the day of the last governorship election, when he was moving from Ogun East senatorial district to the others, in breach of the Electoral laws and guidelines,” the statement said.

The APC further stated that, “Our advice to Adebutu is that ‘promise is a debt until it is paid’, he should pay without further delay, his sundry creditors, agents, officials and contractors, and stop muck-racking in a vainglorious attempt to cover his misdeeds.”

“It would be recalled that recently, a letter of appointment by PDP/Adebutu to one of his lackeys went viral. The latest is his funny request for security cover equivalent to that of an elected state governor!

“Adebutu should just stop all these hallucinations and be prepared to face the laws of the land on what he and his ramshackle party perpetrated during the last elections. He can only run, but cannot hide forever from the long arms of the law”, the statement concluded.