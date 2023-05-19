Alleged culpable homicide, others: Kano Govt confirms receiving Doguwa’s case diary

Alhassan Ado Doguwa

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Bar. Musa Abdullahi Lawan on Friday confirmed that it has received from the police the case diary of alleged culpable homicide and other criminal offences against Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa for its perusal and possible next line of action.

Addressing journalists shortly after receiving the case diary, the Attorney General said the Kano State Commissioner of Police transmitted the diary to the Ministry around 12:45hrs on Friday.

Bar. Lawan said, “I will like to assure the general public that within a very short possible time, we are going to study the case diary with a view to giving our legal advice on it”.

Recall that the Kano Attorney General, and the Commissioner for Justice, informed the public that the Ministry had resend the case diary back to the Police for further investigation, asking it to provide more details on the allegations against the defendant to warrant the Ministry of Justice to prosecute Doguwa.

Among the exhibits the Ministry was demanding include the picture of the corpses, the witness statements, and the gun recovered among many other exhibits to enable the prosecution to prove the alleged offences as charged.

Recall also that the Kano Police Command arrested and charged Doguwa, alongside others, for criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, causing grievous hurt, mischief by fire, and inciting disturbance.

Doguwa was initially charged to a magistrate court in Kano and remanded in custody but his lawyer, Nuraini Jimoh, SAN, approached the Federal High Court with an exparte application for the enforcement of his rights and thereby appealing to the court to release the lawmaker on bail.

The judge, Yunusa Muhammad, however, granted him bail in the sum of N500m, with the condition that the suspect must provide two sureties, one of which shall be a first-class traditional ruler while the other must be a permanent secretary at the Federal civil servant.

Recently, a Retired Chief Magistrate In Kano Muntari Garba Dandago filed a suit before Kano State High Court asking it to grant him leave for the court to issue an order of mandamus against Kano Attorney General for not prosecuting the Reps Majority Leader.

Meanwhile, the case was scheduled for hearing on notice on Monday 8th May 2023 but could not continue due to the absence of a judge who was said to be away for the election petition tribunal in Adamawa state.