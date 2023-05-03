Alleged corrupt practices mar interview for new CMDs 

Front Gate of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital

… entire process has been fair to all – Ministry of Health Staff

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki -Allegations of corrupt practices seem to have taken the centre stage as those in the race for the position of the next Chief Medical Director, CMD for General Hospital Irua, Lagos Teaching Hospital, Alex Ekuweme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, AE-FETHA, and others have alleged that the process was faulty, biased and designed to favour a certain individual.

Some of them alleged that instead of the Hospital Boards to be the one to conduct the interviews for the prospective CMDs, every arrangement was being championed by some top officials at the Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja.

They alleged that since the process had been tampered with, the position of the CMD may most likely go to the highest bidder as undisclosed amount of money was alleged to have exchanged hands.

They argued that “normally after the interview by a Panel, you cannot do another one because the Act establishing Teaching hospitals is clear. It’s not an individual affairs, rather that of the Board.”

They further alleged that: “What is presently going on is unheard-of. The Minister of Health is now the one conducting the interviews for the Prospective CMDs. The man is messing up. He should be called to order to forward the original results and not to tamper with it.

“It’s alleged that money is exchanging hands and so, the highest bidder will take up the job, contrary to the expectations of all the interviewees.

“It’s the Hospital Boards that coordinate such interviews and at the end of it, names will be recommended to the Minister of Health, who would in turn present the successful candidate to the President for approval.

“As it stands now, there’s allegation of money exchanging hands with some top officials of the Federal Ministry of health.

“This is strange as the most qualified person will not be the person to be given the job. We are worried about this ugly development and something needs to be done urgently.

“After the interview which he himself constituted a Panel, the results were given to him to forward to President for appointments. Now, he opted for another interview in his office. This time, a personal one for all the candidates.”

According to them, the Minister of Health allegedly went outside the decision and recommendations reached by the Panel he had set up for the interview. In fact, he truncated the process as prescribed for such position of authority in the hospital.

Reacting to the allegation of corrupt practices in the interview process for the next CMD, a top officials at the Federal Ministry of Health who did not want his name in print debunked such claim.

He added that the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire was making sure that the right thing was done as the entire process had been transparent and fair to all and sundry.