Alleged $1.3m Fraud: EFCC’s failure to produce witnesses stalls Zaura’s trial

KANO — The trial of the Kano businessman, Abdulkarim Abdussalam Zaura by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC over alleged $1.3 million fraud was on Tuesday stalled over failure by the anti-graft agency to produce witnesses in the trial.

At the resumption of the case on Tuesday before the Federal High Court sitting in Kano, the prosecution counsel, Bar. Sadik Hussaini told the court that the case was slated for commencement of trial, but couldn’t produce witnesses in the trial.

Bar. Hussaini however, urged the court to adjourn its sitting to enable the commission produce it witnesses in the next adjourned date.

On his part, Counsel to the Defendant, Ishaka M. Dikko (SAN) told the court that he has filed a motion on notice, dated 17th April, 2023, seeking for the stay of proceeding pending the hearing and determination of an appeal at Supreme Court.

The learned silk told the court that he was ready to move on the application.

In his response, Bar. Hussaini said even though he was served with the application, they were not ready for the motion arguing that it was not ripe for hearing.

“We are not ready for this motion today, we prayed the court to give another date for the hearing of this application,” Bar. Hussaini however stated.

The presiding judge, Justice Muhammad Nasir Yunus however adjourned the matter till 31st May and 1st June, 2023 for the hearing of all pending motions and commencement of the trial.