Allegation of illegal sale of 48m barrels of crude false, Malami insists

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) has insisted that the allegation of illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil valued at $2.4 billion was false.

Reappearing before the House of Representatives adhoc committee investigating alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue from illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export in 2015 including all crude oil exports and sales from 2014 till date chaired by Hon. Mark Gbillah with the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice/Solicitor-General of the Federation, Beatrice Jedy-Agba on Thursday, the minister said that he still stand by his earlier submission on the matter.

Recall that the minister took the same position when he first appeared before the panel on April 27, 2023 to give testimony.