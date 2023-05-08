All eyes on you, S/East group tells presidential election tribunal

By Vincent Ujumadu

AS the presidential election tribunal begins sitting in Abuja, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has called on the judges to remember that all eyes are on them.

President General of the group, Comrade Goodluck Ibem in a statement urged members of the tribunal to rise up to the challenge by delivering judgement based on truth and fairness.

The statement read: “The judges should put into cognizance the fact that the good judgement they deliver will affect them positively, just as a bad one will also affect them negatively.

“We advise them to toe the path of truth and fairness in other not to put the nation on fire.

“We are not pre-emptive of the tribunal judgement, but we are only on the side of truth which is crystal clear for all to see.

“Injustice to one is injustice to all and we urge that the right thing should be done.

“We are praying for the judges and we urge all Nigerians to also pray for them so that they will bring their wisdom to bear in delivering the judgement.”