Aliko Dangote’s counsel Davido didn’t take to heart

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote is a frugal kind of billionaire who doesn’t exactly splash his money around. At least, this much was revealed in an interview granted by Davido on an international TV medium.

The music superstar revealed that the billionaire has been a friend of his family for decades. He said he is his Godfather and in fact drove him home as a baby from the hospital when he was born.

When asked if there is advice he had taken to heart from the business mogul, Davido stated that Dangote is an unusual kind of billionaire, describing as frugal, adding that whenever he sees him, he tells him to always save his money.

“Uncle Aliko is an unusual kind of billionaire. He always advises me to save my money. Do you know that Dangote buys only 4 cars every 8 years? He is unusual.”

Definitely, the music superstar hasn’t lived by the standards of his Godfather as he spoils himself with choice cars almost every year. In the last 5 years Davido has amassed rare, luxury automobiles worth billions of naira.

Most car marts would pale in comparison to Davido’s garage which boasts of a fleet of exotic vehicles.

This year, the singer reportedly acquired 2023 Maybach S680 Virgil Abloh worth N450 million in Nigeria. The singer made it public on his Instagram story.

In his possession are exotic cars like 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan valued at N163 million, Lamborghini Huracán convertible coupe bought for N120 million, 2018 Bentley Bentyga worth N100 million, Porsche Panamera Turbo S, Audi R8, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, Range Rover and many more.

Davido is a lover of cars and he spares no expense in acquiring them with gusto. He has the means and wherewithal to whet his appetite.

Forbes reported Davido to earn over $20 million in 2023 from various sources, including royalties, brand partnerships, merchandise sales, and concert tours.