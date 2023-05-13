ALGON holds NEC meeting in Lagos on Paris Club Refund, others  

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) on Friday held its National Executive Council meeting in Lagos to discuss the Paris Club refund and other critical issues affecting the association.

In his welcome address, Mr Alabi David, ALGON’s President and Chairman, of Bariga Local Government, said that the NEC was to take critical decisions on the report of the committee assigned to look into the issues.

According to him, those issues are the comprehensive primary health care centres built in local governments, and the intriguing legal matters, particularly the pectoral of cases that confronts the association.

“The committee for breast cancer case transaction will also have to present its findings and recommendations in the course of today’s deliberation.

“The status of the ALGON American hospital is also part of what we have to discuss today.

“The issue that is also in the kitty that we also want to discuss is the Paris club refund and also our income from our investment infrastructure bank.

“Among what we also have to discuss is the transition programme,” he said.

The president charged members of the association to demonstrate an affable astute disposition and the need to eschew violence, bitterness and bigotry in the country.

David said that the daunting task ahead required collective responsibility and cooperation to further intensity efforts in clamping down on all manner of social vices which indeed had monumental consequences in our various communities.

“You are welcome to this important meeting, the very first holding after the 2023 general elections

“Significantly as it were in many ways and in spite of the precarious implication and presumptuous instability occasion by the just concluded elections.

“Let me retreat my special appreciation to you all in your obligation to ensure predictability and peaceful coexistence In our various communities within the grandiose of loving our neighbours as ourselves.

“With nostalgic thought, however, I am not unmindful of our colleagues who had emotionally invested their time and resources in quest to strife to higher grounds in public service.

“They were unfortunate in this by the unexpected circumstances of the elections.

“On the other hand, I seize this opportunity with the utmost humility to convey my warm felicitation to our colleagues who were victorious by the will of God and the propensity to drive their thoughts for the betterment of Nigeria.

“Hearty congratulations to those my colleagues that triumphed,” he said.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Gidado Abdusalam, ALGON Chairman, Adamawa, said the meeting was to strategise and give reports on various states as well as discuss the outcome of the 2023 general elections.

According to him, the association is seeking very good working relation with all state governments in the incoming dispensation.

“It is a routine activity as chief executive or security officer of our various local governments, we have an obligation to meet from time to time to review issues.

“Most especially the elections that were just held, there were some issues in some other states and the transiting programmes that are transiting to another government.

“Hence we see the reason to come together and strategise and give reports of our various state and local governments.

“We are always determined to make an impact in our people’s lives as local government chairmen, grassroots mobilisers and grassroots politicians, in making good efforts, particularly in terms of security and welfare,” he said.

Also, Mr Isah Taifeeq, ALGON Chairman, Kogi, said that members of the association were at the meeting to discuss and dialogue on how to bring good dividends to the people.

He added that the association would maintain the perfect relationship with state governments and the incoming administration.

Speaking on local government autonomy, he said that with the coming of the president-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, Nigerians should expect very good governance.

“Tinubu is a democratic, Nigerians should be expecting good governance from the president-elect,” he said.

He commended the ALGON president for his leadership style while assuring him of continuous support.

“ALGON has never had it so good, like this present regime, this is the best president this association has ever had.

“He is a fantastic leader. We are giving him all the necessary support,” Taifeeq said.