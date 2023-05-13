Alayo Melody Singer set for US tour

Award-winning musician, Akinola Ayoola Michael, prominently known in Nigeria social circle as Alayo Melody Singer returned to the country from his UK musical tour few days ago, following his new deal with US based international music promoter, Sammek Entertainment.



The top gospel artiste who has toured major countries including the United Kingdom, Dubai, France, Italy, Germany in recent times, will be receiving an international award at the Sammek Entertainment anniversary celebration billed to hold on the 21st and 22nd of October, 2023 in the United States.



A household name in the Nigeria music industry, Alayo Melody Singer’s music career spans over three decades with international appearances which has earned him several laurels.



Speaking on his latest deal, he said “Though not my first time signing a deal with an international marketer. I have always had a brand in the United Kingdom – Alex K Money production, my UK publicist. With the profitable business relationship, I felt the need to spread my tentacles and meet the demand of our teeming fans in the United States, which is why we gladly accepted an offer from Sammek Moments Entertainment. Our fans in the United States should expect musical performances from time to time.”