Oyo royal families warn Makinde over new Alaafin

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

…Urge gov to ensure equity, fairness, justice

By Adeola Badru

Nine out of eleven royal families in Oyo town have urged Governor Seyi Makinde to refrain from taking any further action regarding the selection of the new Alaafin of Oyo until the court case is resolved.

Prince Afolabi Adesina from the Adeitan royal family who spoke on behalf of the nine families stated this yesterday, during a press conference in Oyo town.

These families also urged the governor to follow due process and ensure equity, fairness and justice in the selection of the new Alaafin of Oyo.

They explained that the families have been marginalised in the appointment and selections process of the Alaafin over the years, adding that the Agunloye Family and Alowolodu Family of the eleven families within the Atiba lineage have been ruling without allowing the other nine to attain the stool of their forefathers.

The nine royal families were represented by Prince Adesina Afolabi (Adeitan family), Prince Lamola Olanite (Olanite family), Prince Nureni Taiwo (Tella Agbojulogun family), Prince Remi Azeez (Tella Okitipapa family), Prince Raji Adediran (Adediran Ese Apata family).

Others include Prince Muftau Adejare Adesokan (Adesokan Baba Idode family), Prince Adesiyan (Adesiyan family) Prince Bello Rasheed (Abidekun family) and Prince Agboin Adelabu Adelabu Baba Ibadan family.

His words: “We are using this opportunity to thank the governor for his commitment to promoting good governance, transparency and accountability in our state. We urge him to continue to prioritise the well-being of the people and always uphold the rule of law in all matters.”

”In essence, the request is for the Governor of Oyo State to refrain from taking any further action regarding the selection of a new Alaafin until the court case that has been filed against the chieftaincy declaration of the Alaafin is resolved.”

”It would be unfair to appoint a new Alaafin while the court case is still pending. It is essential that Governor Makinde prioritises the resolution of the court case before any action is taken with regard to the appointment of a new Alaafin. This will ensure that the process is transparent, fair and just as required by the law.”

Alaafin of Oyo stool became vacant as a result of the transition of the 45th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, who joined his ancestors in April 2022.