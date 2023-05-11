Akwuzu officers raid Anambra bush where gunmen sew police, army uniforms

IGP Alkali Usman

Operatives of Rapid Response Squad, Akwuzu, invaded a bush at Ifite Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, and found a mini-factory, where gunmen produce clothes, especially Police and Army uniforms.

The place was also the hoodlums’ home, from where they launched attacks wearing the security agents’ uniforms .

Items discovered at the site included a multipurpose sewing machine, ready-to-wear police and military uniforms, food items and cooking utensils, as well as charms they believed, protected them.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, described the Ogbunike discovery as a major breakthrough in the battle against crime in Anambra State.

Ikenga said: “Following credible information to the Police Command from the residents of Anambra, we have identified some of their criminal hideouts/camps.

“The Police operatives attached to Rapid Response Squad, Akwuzu, in the earlier hours of today, while in an attempt to rescue two kidnapped victims, stormed a camp at ifite, Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government.

“The Police neutralised two of the armed men, recovered a black Lexus SUV with a lot of security uniforms, which comprises those of the police and military.”

The hoodlums apparently located to Ogbunike following their dislodgement from Lilu and Orsumoghu bushes in Ihiala Local Government.