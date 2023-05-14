Akwapoly: How 200 level student died in a River

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic Ikot Osurua in Ikot Ekpene local government area weekend lost one of her students, as his corpse was found in a River in Abiakpo community when he went to swim.

It was gathered that corpse of 200 level student in the department of Electrical Electronics Engineering (National Diploma), identified as Edidiong Monday, was found floating in the River by some resident of Abiakpo community Saturday morning.

Findings reveals that the Abiakpo community also in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Arra where the incident happened shares boundary with the host community of the Polytechnic Ikot Osurua

It was gathered that Edidiong went with some of his friends to swim in the River which strangers to the community were forbidden to go to swim or bath.

When contacted on Sunday the Rector of the State, Polytechnic, Dr Moses Umobong, who expressed sadness over the incident, however

regretted that students don’t obey instructions given to them.

His words: “You see we tell Students if you are living on the campus or off campus follow our instruction. We have Borehole everywhere in the School. This particular boy lives off campus. And in the compound where he was living there is Water.

” And the villagers always have been telling them (those living off campus) don’t go to that River and swim, or bath; if you are not from there don’t go to that River.

“I don’t know what he (deceased) went there to do. So he went with other friends and the River took him, that’s how he died.

“So I am told the father came and met with the villagers and gave the village money to do the ritual and bury him there. It is sad. The problem is that if you tell them remain within the campus, do whatever you want to do in the campus, they don’t listen”