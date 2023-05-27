Akwa Ibom youth shut down oil firm operations over remapping

** vow to resist every attempt to annex their land

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Akwa Ibom youth under the aegis of Forum of Youth Presidents in Mbo and Obolo Youth Coalition have picketed Universal Energy Resources in Unyenge , Mbo Local Government Area , barring the staff from r accessing the facility thereby crippling their operations.

President of the Forum, Comrade Edward Moses who addressed the protesters and newsmen, said it was illegal for Governor Udom Emmanuel to restructure the State in the name of remapping just to give Onna, his Local Government Area access to the Atlantic Ocean.

He said in a poor attempt to conceal his motive of illegally giving his native Onna access to the ocean, the Governor, through the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly also ceded coastal parts of Eastern Obolo, Ibeno and Mbo Local Government Areas to Ikot Abasi, Mkpat Enin, Eket and Esit Eket Local Government Areas which are land locked local government areas

“This action of Mr Udom Emmanuel is the worst form of greed, impunity and abuse of office ever perpetrated by a public officer. How on earth would the Chief Executive and Chief Security Officer of a State claim the State he has governed for eight years doesn’t have a map?”, he asked.

Speaking further, the youth leader said Akwa Ibom State was created in 1987 with well defined boundaries and has been governed by at least six military Administrators and four civilian Governors.

“Until the twilight of the Udom Emmanuel administration, no past Governor of Akwa Ibom State has been wilfully confused about the boundaries of this State. Every indigene of this State knows his Local Government Area of origin. It is only the Governor who doesn’t know those boundaries. This self serving law meant to further his expansionist agenda cannot stand. It is impunity taken too far”, he submitted.

Also speaking, the President of Unyenge Youth Association, Comrade Austin Nkwobia said it was wishful thinking for the Governor to dream of using an illegal legislation to “annex” part of his community, vowing to resist such an attempt with every means possible.

“Everyone in Akwa Ibom State knows our community, Unyenge in Mbo Local Government Area shares coastal boundary with Ibeno Local Government Area. In fact, this coastline as shown in the official map sourced from the office of the Surveyor General of the Federation and severally published in official documents of Akwa Ibom State since 1987, starts from Eastern Obolo and links Ibeno, Mbo, Udung Uko and Oron Local Government Areas in that order. Suddenly, the Governor decided to shift ancient landmarks and distort our well known geography by shifting our age long neighbor, Ibeno away and replacing it with Esit Eket and Eket Local Government Areas in his federal constituency. If he likes, let him bring all the soldiers in Nigeria. This illegality won’t succeed”, he noted.

In his remarks, the Vice President, Obolo Youth Coalition, Comrade Joseph Antai said by the singular action of attempting to forcefully annex other people’s ancestral lands, Governor Udom Emmanuel has exhibited every tendency of an imperialist , describing the Governor’s action as provocative and capable of destroying the State.

Meanwhile, the umbrella organization for Oro youth, Essu Nlap Oro has warned the State Government against enforcing the remapping law which they alleged was passed and signed into law without due process.

The President of the Association, Dr Kiso Oboho issued the warning while addressing a press conference, Wednesday in Oron. He urged the incoming Governor, Pastor Umo Eno to dissociate his administration from all anti people and oppressive policies of the Udom Emmanuel administration, including the remapping law.