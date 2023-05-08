Akpabio: We welcome APC’s zoning arrangements – Joint Task – 10th Assembly

National Assembly

…expresses readiness to realize Tinubu’s objective

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Following the public unveiling of zoning arrangements for the incoming 10th National Assembly, the joint Task – 10th Assembly has said it would work to ensure the preferred candidates by the ruling All Progressives Congress emerge victorious during the assembly inauguration in June.

APC on Monday chose Senator Godswill Akpabio as the candidate for Senate President while Hon. Tajudeen Abbas was taken the candidate for the speakership of the House of Representatives.

The ‘Joint Task – 10th Assembly’ is a multi-partisan forum for Members-elect of the 10th House of Representatives, which seeks to promote the independence of the Legislature; inter-dependence of the Legislature and Executive; Legislation for good governance and grassroots impact; constituency outreach, equity and fairness among ranking and new members, and ensure unity, equity and fairness in the emergence of Presiding and Principal Officers in line with best parliamentary practice.

In a statement, the group made up of members-elect from across the 8 political parties that won elections in the national assembly welcomed the zoning arrangement for the presiding officers.

The leadership of the Joint Task – 10th Assembly in the system signed by Rt. Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe) as the Chairman; Rt.

Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) as the Co-Chairman and Rt. Aliyu Sani Madaki (NNPP, Kano) as the Secretary commended the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for showing leadership in arriving at the party’s choice for those that will lead the 10th National Assembly.

The forum, which specifically comprised members-elect from the APC, PDP, LP, NNPP, APGA, SDP, ADC and YPP, noted that it has been waiting for the party’s direction on zoning to decide on the next line of action.

“As a forum, we at the Joint Task – 10th Assembly welcome the zoning arrangement of the APC. We believe in upholding best democratic practice all over the world, that is why we want to join hands as political parties that won seats in the Parliament to have a harmonious working relationship with the other arms of government, especially the Executive, without compromising our independence.

“Now that the APC NWC has taken the bold decision, we will go in line with the party’s choice and work assiduously to realize same.

“We want to assure the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that as a Parliament, we would work harmoniously and assiduously with him to realize his plans for Nigeria. We would work jointly with all stakeholders within and outside the House to have a stable house,” the statement said.