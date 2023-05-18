Akpabio/Jibrin ticket best choice for Senate leadership – APC N’West youth

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) Northwest youth group has endorsed Senator Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin as the 10th Senate president and deputy, for the betterment of Nigeria.

The APC youth wing said having Akpabio from South-south as senate president and Jibrin from the Northwest as his deputy would go a long way in building the confidence of party members across the country in preparation for the future of the party.

They added that Nigerians particularly would be more comfortable with such a combination, as it would foster the much-needed unity and religious tolerance across the country.

They also stated both Akpabio and Jibrin are experienced lawmakers with a proven track record of achievements and as such, the economic revival of the nation was guaranteed under their leadership in the Senate.

In a statement by Abdulhamid Umar Mohammed, APC youth leader from Northwest, the group said that both lawmakers were generally accepted across the country as a result of their contributions to the president-elect’s victory in the just concluded poll.

According to Mohammed, “The choice of Akpabio and Jibrin was so appropriate because both lawmakers made serious contributions to ensuring Tinubu won the election. “While Akpabio relinquished .his presidential ambition for Tinubu, Jibrin contributed immensely to APC’s triumph in the Northwest.”

“It is pertinent to note that, in the South, South-South contributed the second highest votes after South-West which houses the President-elect. The North-West gave the party the highest votes in the North with Kano state consistently giving APC the highest vote per state in every election since the formation of the party.”

“We understand that the business of legislature is highly professional because it deals with law-making and financial appropriation, its leadership must be able, ready, and willing to support the president-elect Tinubu.”

“We need pan-Nigerians who have been tested and trusted, proven worthy of integrity, character and prudent management to lead the senate, hence the choice of Akpabio and Jibrin.”

“The President-elect is from the South-West and the Vice President-elect is from the Nort-East, as such, the Senate President should be zoned to the South-South and the Deputy Senate President to the North West. It should also be noted that Akpabio and Barau are experienced and competent lawmakers.”

“One has served as a governor and the other has been a long-term lawmaker,” Mohammed said.