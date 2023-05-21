‘Aka Ngozi’ gospel music, well crafted with excellence spirituality’

By Ayo Onikoyi

EeZee Conceptz Global has officially released another soul-lifting sound by the awesomely talented minister, Esther Oji. The music video is a single gospel track, titled: ‘Aka Ngozi’, a celebration of the grace and mercies of God.

The thrilling music video, which is a sonorous blend of dance and instrumental display, also featured a comic cameo by popular Ghanaian comedian, actor, and TV presenter, Akwasi Boadi, a.k.a Akrobeto.

According to the anointed singer, the ‘Aka Ngozi’ music video was spiced with a unique production approach adopted by her record label, EeZee Conceptz Global.

“It’s definitely something unexpected, crafted with excellence and spirituality. Not the regular approach but exceptionally away from the usual. Trust me, it’s beautiful and most of all, it would bless you, “she said.,

Minister Esther Oji, who recently joined the big EeZee Conceptz Global family, said the experience has been that of growth and expansion, which will propel her to achieve more goals in the gospel music space.

She said: “I’ve been with EeZee Conceptz Global for almost 10 months now. The journey so far has been a great experience and a growth and expansion phase. It’s a whole new phase for me. It’s like I’m on a football field and there’s no stopping, I have to keep moving, and score as many goals for the Kingdom.”

The anointed music minister was unveiled with a maiden album on the EeZee Conceptz Global label in 2022. The seven-track album titled “Sound of Heaven”, contained hit tracks such as ‘Mighty Chorus’, ‘Emmanuel’, ‘More Than Enough’, ‘Dependable Jesus’, ‘Worthy Jesus’, ‘Idi Ebube’ and ‘Highest Praise’.

The new ‘Aka Ngozi’ music video is available for live streaming and downloads on all digital streaming platforms.