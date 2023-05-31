Ajomata congratulates Oborevwori, Onyeme as governor, deputy

Says Oborevwori’s Administration will bring more development to Delta State.



The vice chairman, of Uduaka Youth Development Association Oghareki- Oghara, Comr Peter Ajomata has congratulated Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sherrif Francis Oborevwori, and the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, on their inuaguration on May 29, 2023.

Ajomata While felicitating with the Governor of Delta State, he urged Deltans to rejoice as the Government of Rt Hon Sherrif Oborevwori will do more to consolidate on the achievements of Delta State Former Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa.

Ajomata while addressing newsmen, described the governor as a grassroots politician who knows the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

” I trust and believe that the Sheriff Oborevwori administration will impact Deltans positively.

“He will make us proud as a people.

“I wish the Governor and Deputy good health and even as I pray that God with infinite mercies will grant them divine wisdom, strength, and courage to deliver on the M.O.R.E agenda for the benefit of all Deltans,” he said.