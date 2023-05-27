Ajebo celebrates 10th anniversary show in grand style

By Benjamin Njoku

Award-winning comedian, Emeka Erem, popularly known as Ajebo is gearing up to to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his show, ‘Ajebo Unleashed 10.0’ in grand style.

Tagged the ‘Grateful’ edition, the entertainer says that he will be delivering a scintillating performance for his audience on the 25th of June at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, alongside some of the funniest men and rave musicians in Africa.

‘Ajebo Unleashed 10.0’ is my way of expressing my gratitude to God who has brought me this far. I owe everything to him. Without God, I won’t be here. It is also a Thanksgiving concert as I had a major accident last year and came out unscathed.

“I am grateful to God for life as well. I will be talking about my fatherhood experience. I’ve had three daughters over the last five years. I’m giving God back the glory.

“The event is my way of saying thank you to my fans who have stayed loyal to the Ajebo brand over the past decade. ‘Ajebo Unleashed’ started as a child of passion but grew to become a household name, all thanks to the loyalty of my teeming fans,” he said.

The humour merchant also revealed that he has curated a list of the funniest comedians and the finest musicians in Africa and the Diaspora to provide quality entertainment on the 25th of June.

As a comedian, Ajebo has had a colourful career in the humour industry. In addition to ‘Ajebo Unleashed’, he is also the brain behind the ‘House of Ajebo’ cartoon brand which has been running for the past 13 years.

‘House of Ajebo’ has produced some of the funniest cartoon skits and in the past 13 years, has garnered a large following, evident in its 1.8 million YouTube followers. Ajebo is also the brain and the voice behind the popular cartoon character and YouTube sensation, Tegwolo, Champion of Warri. The Tegwolo character drew fame for his Warri-style pidgin English, penchant for mischief and getting into trouble, especially at the hands of his disciplinary mother.

The Tegwolo and House of Ajebo brands have won the Humour Award twice as the Comedy Animation Brand of the Year for two years consecutively; 2021 and 2022.

According to the cerebral comedian, the best is yet to come from House of Ajebo as he will be making some interesting announcements in the coming weeks.