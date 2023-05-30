‘AIT founder’s death painful’ — PANDEF condoles Dokpesi family

Dokpesi

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, led by the South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark has described the death of the founder of AIT/Raypower, High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi as sad, shocking and painful.

PANDEF in a statement yesterday in Abuja noted that the death of the Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom, Edo State was sudden, just as it said that as a body and people, they are distressed by the news.

A statement signed by PANDEF National Publicity Secretary, Dr Ken Robinson read, “The National Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, FNSE, has on behalf of its National Leader, Chief Dr E. K. Clark, the Board of Trustees, and the National Executive Committee, expressed shock and sadness at the sudden demise of the founder of AIT/Raypower, High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom, Edo State. PANDEF is distressed by the news of his passing on Monday, 29th May 2023.

“PANDEF notes that High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, as a pioneer in the private Broadcast Industry in Nigeria, contributed immensely in highlighting issues of the Niger Delta Region, through his media outfits: Raypower FM, and Africa Independent Television, AIT.

“Particularly, the Media Mogul bestowed to PANDEF, valuable media space, which helped to consolidate the efforts of the Forum.

“His passing is painful, a great loss not only to his family, the Media industry and the Niger Delta region, but, also the entire country, especially at this juncture of our nation’s history.

“PANDEF extends its deepest condolences to the Dokpesi family and friends, as well as the Management and Staff of DAAR Communications.

“Our deepest thoughts, at this time, are with his entire family, as we pray for the repose of his soul with Almighty God and fortitude for all to bear the deeply sad loss.”