Airforce investigates fire incident at NAF base, Abuja

…Says no life lost

By Kingsley Omonobi

Authorities of the Nigerian Airforce said on Wednesday that an investigation has been instituted into a fire incident at a fuel dump in the vicinity of the NAF base, Abuja following an explosion at the fuel facility.

This is just as the NAF expressed appreciation to the Federal Fire Service, the Federal port Authority of Nigeria, and the NSCDC in assisting to put off the fire.

Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Syodele Famuyiwa made this known in a statement.

He said, “A fire incident involving a Jet A-1 fuel dump located on the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Bill Clinton Drive, Abuja was reported at about 0800 hours today, Wednesday10 May 2023.

“Though located on NAF Premises, the fuel facility is owned and operated by Messer Geometrics Synergy Services Limited under a Build, Operate and Transfer ownership agreement.

“The fire, which created an explosion, has since been put out by the combined efforts of Fire Services from the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Federal Road Safety CorpsTerritory, the Federal Fire Service, and the NAF Fire Service.

“It is gratifying to note that no life was lost in the incidence. “However, investigation has been instituted to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the fire incident.

“Furthermore, the NAF wishes to use this medium to appreciate the Federal Road Safety Corps, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, who were at the scene to offer necessary assistance as may be required.”